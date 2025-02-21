Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $300,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

