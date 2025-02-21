Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 1,130 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 66,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

