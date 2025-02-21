Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,811 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,265 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,386,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,981 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,261.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 662,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,385,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.