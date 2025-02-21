Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 693 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

