Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 693 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NOBL opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.