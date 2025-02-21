MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $2,364.59 and last traded at $2,266.72, with a volume of 145575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,110.47.

The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 40.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,294.69.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,858.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,952.94. The stock has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

