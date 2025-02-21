Michael S. Stayer-Suprick Buys 1,000 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,782.45. This trade represents a 49.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bank First Stock Down 0.4 %

Bank First stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.35. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $110.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank First

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 212.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

