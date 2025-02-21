Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

