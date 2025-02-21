MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $16.50. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 1,756 shares traded.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

