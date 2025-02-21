MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.63. 1,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

