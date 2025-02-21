MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average of $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

