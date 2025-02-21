MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Bought by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 7.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital started coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MicroVision

MicroVision Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.