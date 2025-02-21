Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Rigetti Computing, and Shift4 Payments are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with mid-sized market capitalizations, typically falling between $2 billion and $10 billion. These stocks are considered to have potential for growth and stability, as they are not as volatile as small cap stocks but still offer room for expansion and performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 58,638,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,210,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 81,610,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,302,563. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $20.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.45. 7,510,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,348. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38.

