Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 13400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Minco Silver Trading Up 4.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of C$13.43 million, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.15.
About Minco Silver
Minco Silver Corp is a Canadian based silver mining company. It is engaged in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company has interest in the Fuwan Silver Project and Changkeng Gold Project.
