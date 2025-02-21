MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.10. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 12,698 shares.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

