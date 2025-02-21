MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $1,614,833.56 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 18,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $1,614,833.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,679.90. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoneyLion alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,454,275.20.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Diwakar Choubey sold 720 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $64,807.20.

MoneyLion Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ML traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 319,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $957.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.01 and a beta of 3.06. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,303,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in MoneyLion by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 128,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ML shares. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.