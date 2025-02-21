MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 885 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $258,464.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $459.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.25.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $1,691,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $3,259,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.