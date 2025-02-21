MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 885 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $258,464.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MongoDB Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of MDB stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $459.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.25.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.