Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,925 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 162,797 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,040,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 99,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Further Reading
