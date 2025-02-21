Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,925 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 162,797 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,040,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 99,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

