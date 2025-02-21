Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,423,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $434.53 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.99 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.