Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $109.72.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,834,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,700,996.29. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.