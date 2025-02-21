MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTUAY opened at $164.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.23. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $182.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Featured Articles

