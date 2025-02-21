Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 45.5% per year over the last three years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $80.72 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $96.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

