Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Announces Earnings Results

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 795.64% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MULN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 155,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.08. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $49,080.00.
