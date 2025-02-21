Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 125491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $900.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.