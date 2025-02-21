National Bank Financial Upgrades Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR) to Strong-Buy

Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Mount Logan Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Mount Logan Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAR

Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -20.80. Mount Logan Capital has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52.

(Get Free Report)

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.