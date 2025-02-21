National Bank Financial Upgrades Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR) to Strong-Buy

Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised Mount Logan Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance
Mount Logan Capital Company Profile
Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mount Logan Capital
- About the Markup Calculator
- Garmin’s Growth Signals Wearables Surge: Stocks to Watch
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs Gaining Big as Gold Nears New Highs
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.