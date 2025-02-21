National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Cut to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$138.20.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$123.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$129.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.46. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$102.90 and a 52 week high of C$141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. Also, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total value of C$52,984.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

