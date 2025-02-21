National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$125.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$154.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$138.20.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$123.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.40. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$102.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$125.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,050.60. Also, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total value of C$52,984.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

