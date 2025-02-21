National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.90 and last traded at $100.72, with a volume of 38305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
National Presto Industries Stock Down 1.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7,414.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 58.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 652.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
