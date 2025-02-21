National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.90 and last traded at $100.72, with a volume of 38305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7,414.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 58.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 652.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

