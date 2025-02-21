NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14, Zacks reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion.

NetEase Stock Up 1.8 %

NTES stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $103.28. 521,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

