NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14, Zacks reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion.

NetEase Stock Up 1.8 %

NTES stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $103.28. 521,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.