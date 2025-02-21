New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,621 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,187,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $171.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

