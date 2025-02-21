New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,044 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.97% of Agilysys worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,838.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $68,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,400.44. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,787.68. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 0.93. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

