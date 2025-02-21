New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $33,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $150.14 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $131.39 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

