Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.

Newmont Stock Down 2.7 %

NEM traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. 6,351,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,116,329. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.