Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Announces Earnings Results

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.20), Zacks reports. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEXA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

