NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 285.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. NICE makes up approximately 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in NICE by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.27.

NICE opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $147.38 and a one year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

