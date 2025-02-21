NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $226.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $286.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.14% from the stock’s current price.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.60.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.01. NICE has a 12-month low of $147.38 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 16.11%. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NICE by 208.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

