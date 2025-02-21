Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $536.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.60. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
