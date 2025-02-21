Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

