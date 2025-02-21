Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,896,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 18,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $1,034.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $974.70 and a 200-day moving average of $928.97.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

