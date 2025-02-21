Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $581,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSP opened at $182.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

