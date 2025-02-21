Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 381,285 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $695.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $665.39 and its 200 day moving average is $643.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.