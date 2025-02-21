NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $12,361,581.56 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NKE opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $106.62.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.