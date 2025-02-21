NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

