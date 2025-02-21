NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 8,298,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,915,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 595,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.