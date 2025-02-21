Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 225008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price target on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.

