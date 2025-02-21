North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,678.49 ($46.61) and traded as high as GBX 3,760 ($47.64). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,740 ($47.39), with a volume of 3,523 shares trading hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,678.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,842.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £489.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.77.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies.
