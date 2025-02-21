North of South Capital LLP Acquires 95,564 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

North of South Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up approximately 2.6% of North of South Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North of South Capital LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $120,395,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,204,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 177,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 152,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $39.84 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

