Northann (NYSE:NCL) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 160,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 306,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Northann Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

