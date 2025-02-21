Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 4,877,061 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,197,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Novavax Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $37,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $133,225.40. This represents a 21.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,080. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $119,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Sanofi bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,319,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,080,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 1,621,772 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Novavax by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,333,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Novavax by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,999,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

