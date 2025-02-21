NU (NYSE:NU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Zacks reports. NU had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 28.70%.

NU Trading Down 1.1 %

NU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 43,048,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. NU has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NU. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

