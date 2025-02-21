NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 149229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,326.72. This represents a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

